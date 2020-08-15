MidAmerican expects to have rest of power in Des Moines restored today

IOWA, USA — MidAmerican Energy customers in the Des Moines area affected by Monday's derecho will hopefully be able to breathe a sign of relief, as the company says they are on track to have the system in Des Moines primarily repaired, and power restored to nearly every customer, Saturday afternoon.
As of 1:00 Saturday afternoon, 2,400 customers were still without power in the metro. As of now (2:30 p.m.), that number has dipped by nearly 800.
MidAmerican says they're restored power to over 140,000 customers in the Des Moines area since the derecho came through on Monday.
If a customer sustained damage to their home or business that needs an electrician to fix, MidAmerican says they may need to wait to restore power until that fix is made.