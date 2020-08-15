MidAmerican expects to have rest of power in Des Moines restored today

After ripping through much of the state, Monday's derecho left hundreds of thousands without power. While many have their power back, others are still waiting.

IOWA, USA — MidAmerican Energy customers in the Des Moines area affected by Monday's derecho will hopefully be able to breathe a sign of relief, as the company says they are on track to have the system in Des Moines primarily repaired, and power restored to nearly every customer, Saturday afternoon.

As of 1:00 Saturday afternoon, 2,400 customers were still without power in the metro. As of now (2:30 p.m.), that number has dipped by nearly 800.

MidAmerican says they're restored power to over 140,000 customers in the Des Moines area since the derecho came through on Monday.