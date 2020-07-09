Minnesota man dies in hunting incident in Allamakee County, Iowa DNR investigating

A release from the Department of Natural Resources says a 46-year-old man from Minnesota was found dead at Fish Farm Mounds Wildlife Area.

NEW ALBIN, Iowa — A Minnesota man died in a hunting accident at Fish Farm Mounds Wildlife Area Saturday evening, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR conservation officers responded to the area around 5:00 p.m. after learning about the fatal hunting incident.

The man, who has yet to be identified, is from St. Paul, Minnesota. DNR says the man was believed to have been squirrel hunting before the incident.