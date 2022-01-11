Des Moines police say missing 80-year-old man found safe

Gilberto Lopez was reported missing Tuesday morning but has since been found safe, according to Des Moines police.

Gilberto Lopez, 80, was last seen at his home in the 5800 block of Southeast 7th Court. He left his home, walking to an unknown destination. Lopez suffers from Alzheimer's disease.