Des Moines police say missing 80-year-old man found safe

Gilberto Lopez was reported missing Tuesday morning but has since been found safe, according to Des Moines police.
Credit: Des Moines Police Department

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police department has located a missing man who was reported missing earlier Tuesday morning.

Gilberto Lopez, 80, was last seen at his home in the 5800 block of Southeast 7th Court. He left his home, walking to an unknown destination. Lopez suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

"Mr. Lopez has been located.  An alert convenience store clerk contacted DMPD. He is being reunited with his family at this time," DMPD tweeted at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday. "Thanks to all who assisted!"

