Ankeny police searching for 3 missing teens

The trio was last seen leaving the home of Mason Coperhaver on Sunday to head to an Ankeny park. No one has seen them since, but there has been "sporadic" contact.

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are asking for the public's help in locating three teenagers who were last seen Sunday.

Nolan Cortez, 15, Mason Coperhaver, 15, and Keegan Klaver, 14, were last seen leaving Coperhaver's home to head to an Ankeny park. No one has seen them since they left, however, police say there have been "sporadic contact with them," according to police.

Police believe all three are still together as of Monday.

Those with any information are asked to contact Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333. More information about the boys can be found below:

Nolan Cortez

Nolan is described as Filipino with shaggy black hair, standing 4'7" tall and weighing 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

Mason Coperhaver

Mason is described as white with brown hair, standing 6' tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt and acid wash jeans.

Keegan Klaver

Keegan is described as white with long, blonde hair, standing 5'5" and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a zip-up polo hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white/black/neon shoes.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.