Police searching for missing Boone teen

The Boone Police Department said Dannyelle Foster, 14, has been missing since about 5 a.m. Wednesday. She is not believed to be in danger.

BOONE, Iowa — Officers with the Boone Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a teen girl reported missing Wednesday.

Dannyelle Foster, 14, of Boone has been missing since 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. She is believed to be in the Boone or Ames area.

Foster is blonde with blue/green eyes. She is 5'4" tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple nightgown or robe, pajama pants and shoes. The color of her shoes and pajama pants are unknown.

Police identified her as a runaway in a Facebook post because they aren't sure why she left her home, but this isn't the first time she has run away.

Police do not have any reason to believe she is in danger.

Anyone with information about her location is encouraged to call the Boone Police Department at 515-433-0527.