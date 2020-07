The news was released Friday night from Lillian's aunt, Jenna Dhabalt.

IOWA, USA — 16-year-old Lillian Dhabalt has been found safe after being reported missing almost one week ago.

Lillian had last been seen last Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

Local 5 got the information confirmed with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Chief John Sparling with De Soto Police.