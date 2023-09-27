Des Moines police searching for missing teenager

17-year-old Schaileh "Hailey" Rodriguez was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.

17-year-old Schaileh "Hailey" Rodriguez was last seen walking in the area of SW 18th Street and Druid Hill Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Rodriguez is 5'1" tall and weighs approximately 105 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and no shoes. She has black hair and brown eyes.

"Hailey has health issues and is currently without her medication," Des Moines police said on social media.

Anyone who has seen Rodriguez or has information is asked to call 911.

