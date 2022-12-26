Ankeny police seek help in locating missing elderly man

ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
The Ankeny Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly man, according to a press release.
75-year-old John Janssen was reported missing on Dec. 22. He was last heard from on Dec. 10.
Janssen is described as a white man with long gray hair and a long gray beard. He is 5'7" tall with a thin build, Ankeny police say.
If you have any information about Janssen's whereabouts, contact Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333 or Detective Vander Wal at 515-289-5270.
