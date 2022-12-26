Ankeny police seek help in locating missing elderly man

John Janssen is described as a white man with long gray hair and a long gray beard. He is 5'7" tall with a thin build, Ankeny police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The Ankeny Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly man, according to a press release.

75-year-old John Janssen was reported missing on Dec. 22. He was last heard from on Dec. 10.

Janssen is described as a white man with long gray hair and a long gray beard. He is 5'7" tall with a thin build, Ankeny police say.

If you have any information about Janssen's whereabouts, contact Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333 or Detective Vander Wal at 515-289-5270.