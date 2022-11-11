Missing 81-year-old Blockton man found dead, officials say

81-year-old Junior Rusco was reported missing on Nov. 4, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

REDDING, Iowa — The body of a missing 81-year-old man has been found in southwest Iowa, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies said with the Iowa State Patrol's help, they found Junior Rosco's body inside of his vehicle. They said the vehicle was in a field near Redding Thursday afternoon.

Police reported Rusco missing on Nov. 4, where he was last seen earlier that morning. First responders said Rusco had bought gas at a Casey's in Grant City, Missouri that morning. Police say after the gas purchase there was no other recent bank activity.

The Grant City Casey's is about 15 miles from Blockton

In addition, on Nov. 4, witnesses say they saw Rusco in Redding around 6:45 a.m. where Busco seemed confused.