Des Moines police searching for missing man Thursday night

DMPD says Ronald Gammage, 57, is unfamiliar with the city and has medical issues. He was last seen near 21st Street and University Avenue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing man Thursday night.

Ronald Gammage, 57, was last seen Thursday afternoon near 21st Street and University Avenue. He's described as standing 5'6" tall and weighing around 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey-colored stocking cap, a grey-colored Bass Pro Shop hooded sweatshirt, blue-colored jeans and black-colored tennis shoes with white trim.

Police say Ronald has medical issues and is unfamiliar with Des Moines. Those who believe they have seen him should call 911.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

