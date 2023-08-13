Des Moines police searching for missing man last seen Saturday evening

79-year-old Larry D. Freeborn, Sr. was reported missing from his east side home on Saturday at 11 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

79-year-old Larry D. Freeborn, Sr. was reported missing from his east side home on Saturday at 11 p.m.

Freeborn was contacted in Maxwell at 5 p.m. Saturday, but hasn't been seen since.

Police say Freeborn has medical issues that may create confusion.

Freeborn is driving a green 2007 Ford Focus with the license plate LHR 645.

If you believe you've seen Freeborn or his car, call 911.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.