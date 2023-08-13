x
Des Moines police searching for missing man last seen Saturday evening

Credit: Des Moines police

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man. 

79-year-old Larry D. Freeborn, Sr. was reported missing from his east side home on Saturday at 11 p.m. 

Freeborn was contacted in Maxwell at 5 p.m. Saturday, but hasn't been seen since. 

Police say Freeborn has medical issues that may create confusion. 

Freeborn is driving a green 2007 Ford Focus with the license plate LHR 645. 

If you believe you've seen Freeborn or his car, call 911. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

    

