Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for man who may be missing in Saylorville Lake

POLK CITY, Iowa — A man is missing after potentially going under the water at Saylorville Lake, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials received a 911 call around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, reporting that a man was swimming in the southeast area of the lake when he disappeared, leading the witness to believe he may have gone underwater.

The sheriff's office dispatched emergency personnel to the area, where they began to search the lake.

Rescuers continued to search until sunset, when the area became too dark. Search efforts will resume Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.