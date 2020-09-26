Police: Missing Nebraska teen last seen in Marshalltown and Newton

Jaden Caro, 19, is missing from South Sioux City, Nebraska. A post on the police department's Facebook page says he's a missing endangered person.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police in Nebraska and Iowa are teaming up to find a missing, endangered South Sioux City teenager Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Marshalltown Police Department.

Jason Serrano Caro, 19, is believed to have been seen in Marshalltown and Newton this week, according to police. He could be driving a 2006 gray Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska license 70Z545.

Caro was reported missing on Thursday around 9:10 p.m. to South Sioux City Police Department in Nebraska. He was last seen at 5:00 a.m. that day. It's believed that he is heading to Chicago.

Neither posts say why Caro is considered to be endangered.

Anyone who may have seen him in Marshalltown or Newton is asked to call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725. South Sioux City Police Department Investigator Clint Nelson can also be reached at 402-494-7565.

