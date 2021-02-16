Police asking for the public's help in finding missing Osceola man

The Osceola Police Department says Nathan Gillespie, 37, hasn't been heard from since Feb. 9.

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Osceola police say the family of Nathan Gillespie reported him missing on Feb. 12 after not seeing or hearing from him since Feb. 9.

An Osceola Police Department release says Gillespie was last seen heading east out of Osceola on highway 34. He was traveling in a silver 2013 Toyota RAV4 with Iowa plates DJN 701, similar to the vehicle below.

The release describes Gillespie as a white man, 5'9" and weighing 270 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.