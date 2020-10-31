x
Dallas Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing 15-year-old

Mackenzie Lyons was last seen getting into a car at a residence southeast of Adel around 2:00 Friday afternoon.
Credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Mackenzie Lyons, 15, was last seen getting into a car at a residence southeast of Adel Saturday afternoon.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking help in finding a missing girl.

15-year-old Mackenzie Lyons was last seen at a residence southeast of Adel just before 2:00 Friday afternoon.  The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) says she was getting into a black/dark blue mid-2000's Honda Accord.

Credit: Iowa DPS
The car Mackenzie Lyons was seen getting into on Friday, Oct. 30.

She is described as standing 5'7" and weighing about 108 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mackenzie is taking prescription meds and does not have any of them on her person, according to Iowa DPS.

If you know where she is or have any information that may lead to finding her, you're asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff's Office at (515) 993-4567, or email dispatch@dallascountyiowa.gov.

