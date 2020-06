DE SOTO, Iowa — De Soto Police and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old Lillian Dhabalt left home around 2:00 Saturday morning. It's believed she left in a white or silver minivan.

As of 3:00 Sunday afternoon, Dhabalt still has not been located. If you see her, De Soto PD asks you please contact your local law enforcement agency so they can pass along the information.