Newton Police searching for missing 19-year-old girl

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton Police are looking for missing teenager Desirae Gifford.
17-year-old Gifford was last seen on Tuesday at 11:07 p.m., according to the release.
Gifford is 5'2" with blonde hair with a bit of pink dye. She was last seen wearing a gray Culver's hoodie, colorful pajama pants, high-top Converse shoes and holding a colorful blanket.
Gifford weighs around 100 pounds and is known to dye her hair often. Her phone, ID and clothes were all left behind.
If you have any information on Gifford's whereabouts, contact Newton Police at 641-792-1547.