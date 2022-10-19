Newton Police searching for missing 19-year-old girl

Desirae Gifford was last seen wearing a gray Culver's hoodie and colorful pajama pants.

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton Police are looking for missing teenager Desirae Gifford.

17-year-old Gifford was last seen on Tuesday at 11:07 p.m., according to the release.

Gifford is 5'2" with blonde hair with a bit of pink dye. She was last seen wearing a gray Culver's hoodie, colorful pajama pants, high-top Converse shoes and holding a colorful blanket.

Gifford weighs around 100 pounds and is known to dye her hair often. Her phone, ID and clothes were all left behind.