Des Moines police locate missing teenager Saturday afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE: 17-year-old Chase Reinier was located in Clive just before 1 p.m. Police say he is healthy and being reunited with his family.
Previous story:
Des Moines police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.
17-year-old Chase Reinier was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday on a trail along the south side of Gray’s Lake Park.
Reinier is a senior at Lincoln High School and a member of the school's cross country team, Des Moines Public Schools said on Facebook.
If you have any information regarding Reinier’s whereabouts, call 911.
