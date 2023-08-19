x
Des Moines police locate missing teenager Saturday afternoon

17-year-old Chase Reinier was located in Clive just before 1 p.m. Police say he is healthy and being reunited with his family.
Credit: Des Moines police

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE: 17-year-old Chase Reinier was located in Clive just before 1 p.m. Police say he is healthy and being reunited with his family. 

Previous story:

Des Moines police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager. 

17-year-old Chase Reinier was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday on a trail along the south side of Gray’s Lake Park.

Reinier is a senior at Lincoln High School and a member of the school's cross country team, Des Moines Public Schools said on Facebook

If you have any information regarding Reinier’s whereabouts, call 911.

URGENT: from Des Moines Police 🔹MISSING JUVENILE🔹 17-yr-old Chase Reinier was seen at approx 8:30 a.m. while on a...

Posted by Des Moines Public Schools on Saturday, August 19, 2023

