'I need to know he's okay': Foster mom asking for help in finding missing teen

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspected run-away teenager in the Des Moines area after he was reported missing on Friday.

Lucieus Lowell-Carroll, 13, was last seen in the 2900 block of Northeast 49th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He's described as a Black male standing at five feet five inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein t-shirt, black shorts and red and black shoes. He also had another grey shirt with red trimmed sleeves with him.

Lucieus' foster mom, Jaylynn Henry, said one moment he was home, and the next he was gone.

"[He] got in trouble yesterday and was out front cussing, and so I grounded [him] and made him come inside," she said.

"And I told them to get their showers, and the next thing I knew he was gone."

Jaylynn, a mother of six, just wants to know that Lucieus is okay.

"I can't sleep, I can't eat. I, I need to know that he's okay," she said.