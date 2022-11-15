Urbandale police search for missing teen

15-year-old Connor Burbank voluntarily walked away from his home and hasn't returned, according to Urbandale PD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager, according to a Facebook post from the Urbandale Police Criminal Investigation Division.

15-year-old Connor Burbank voluntarily walked away from his home and hasn't returned, the post says.

Burbank is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He was last known to be in the Des Moines area.

He has had intermittent contact with his family, according to the post.

Anyone with information on Burbank's whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Matt Flattery at 515-331-6818 or mflattery@urbandale.org.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.