Public's help requested in finding missing West Des Moines man

Rodney Cheney, 59, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Grand Prairie Parkway and Raccoon River Drive Tuesday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Public safety officials, friends and family of a missing West Des Moines man are concerned for his safety Tuesday after a search for him came up short.

The West Des Moines Police Department says 59-year-old Rodney Cheney was last seen walking away from his disabled motor vehicle at the intersection of South Grand Prairie Parkway and Raccoon River Drive around 7:45 a.m.

Cheney is described as 6'1, approximately 200 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt with red lettering.

WDMPD says officials have "searched the area extensively" to find Cheney but couldn't find him. His welfare is of concern due to his medical issues and the heatwave currently gripping central Iowa.

Anyone with information on Cheney's whereabouts is asked to contact the Westcom Dispatch Center at 515-222-3321.