Missing West Des Moines teen found safe

Police said Vanessa Salihovic was found Wednesday afternoon.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE:

West Des Moines police said a missing teenager, Vanessa Salihovic, has been found safe. They posted the update on Twitter.

ORIGINAL:

First responders need your help looking for a teenage girl who is reported missing from West Des Moines.

Officers said Vanessa Salihovic was last seen in the neighborhood near 92nd Street and Bishop Drive around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

They say she has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’ 03” tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Salihovic was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, white shoes and having a small red purse.