Missing western Iowa man recovered from Missouri River

57-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Wallis was identified through dental records and tattoo markings, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — A man missing from the town of Mondamin in western Iowa has been identified after his body was found in the Missouri River.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office received a call on April 22 of an individual fishing who discovered a body along the Missouri River, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The person was fishing near the Remington Landing boat ramp west of Mondamin.

The sheriff's office recovered a male subject from the river, and the body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy was conducted Friday.

Through dental records and tattoo markings, the male subject was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Wallis of Mondamin.

Iowa DPS says the Wallis family filed a missing person’s report on April 18 with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is being conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and is assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska.