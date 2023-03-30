DMPD searching for missing 30-year-old woman

30-year-old Jeanette Marie Bear was last seen on March 14 in the 4300 block of Merle Hay Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman as of Thursday morning.

30-year-old Jeanette Marie Bear was last seen on March 14 in the 4300 block of Merle Hay Road.

"Jeanette is struggling with health issues and has gone voluntarily absent in the past, however her current absence is the longest without any family contact," police said on Twitter.

Bear is 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Police say she has "distinctive tattoos" on both her face and fingers and was last known to have auburn/red hair.

If you have information about Bear's current whereabouts, call DMPD detectives at 515-237-1466.