Mistress Brewing Company announces closure of Ankeny taproom

Mistress Brewing Company announced on Facebook Monday that, after four years in the business, the taproom will no longer be operating.

Owners Shawn and Jeff said that they were never able to fully financially recover from COVID-19 due to labor shortages, increased material and labor costs and higher prices from suppliers.

The New Orleans inspired taproom brought craft beer, bingo nights and locally-produced food to Iowans during its time at 1802 N. Ankeny Boulevard.

Mistress Brewing Company plans to continue distributing beers to local grocery stores, bars and restaurants for the next few months despite the location's closure, according to chief financial officer Jeff Heng.

"We would entertain offers to take over our lease and equipment from another brewery, distillery or brew pub," Heng told Local 5.

The Facebook announcement reads in part:

“This was the most fulfilling work experience we have ever had! Hell we won a silver medal at the Olympics of beer, GABF! I now truly understand what people mean when they say do what you love and you will never work a day in your life ... Thank you all. It has been a privilege to serve Ankeny and all of Iowa.”

