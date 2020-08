The poll is on the city's Facebook page.

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — Leaders in MItchellville are looking for feedback on plans to build a new fire station in the community.

On August 3, the city council voted to support the project. The city said on Facebook they're setting aside $1,000,000 from reserve accounts and Local Option Sales Tax to fund it.

They released a rendering of what the fire station would look like on social media.