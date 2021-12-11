Semi-truck nearly misses Mitchellville house in Friday crash

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. Local 5 is still waiting for more information about their condition.

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — A semi-truck nearly crashed into a house at 13969 Northeast University Ave. Friday morning.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. Local 5 is still waiting for more information about their condition.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.