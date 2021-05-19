WATCH LIVE: Prosecution gives opening statement, calls first witnesses on Day 1 of Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial

Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the images and video depicted in testimony may be graphic in nature.

Nearly three years after Mollie Tibbetts' death, the suspect in her killing stands trial in Scott County.

26-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with Murder in the First Degree after Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, went missing during a run in July 2018.

Her body was found a month later, with law enforcement saying Bahena Rivera led them to her body in a rural Iowa cornfield.

Jury selection in the trial began Monday and finished around midday Tuesday, with 12 jurors and three alternates picked. The jury consists of eight women and seven men.

The trial's location has been moved twice: Once to Woodbury County in western Iowa, and a second time to Scott County in eastern Iowa.

The trial will take place inside the Scott County Courthouse in downtown Davenport and is expected to last 10 days, according to an order from Judge Joel Yates.

"Due to the limited size of the courtroom and the required social distancing, no members of the public or the members of the news media, with the exception of one still photographer, will be allowed into the courtroom during the trial," Yates wrote.

An additional reporter will be allowed inside the courtroom solely to take notes on a laptop.

If convicted, Bahena Rivera faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Opening statements are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This article will include a livestream of the trial, as well as updates from the trial throughout the day.

Stream the trial on YouTube

Wednesday, May 19

10:56 a.m.

Dalton testifies he did have a relationship with a woman other than Mollie. He withheld that information from law enforcement because he "didn't deem it necessary," Dalton says.

10:52 a.m.

Defense attorney Chad Frese says Dalton also had a conversation with Deputy Steve Kivi with the Poweshiek County Attorney's Office. Frese references interviews where Dalton said he was in Brooklyn, not Davenport, but Dalton says he does not recall the details of those conversations, which happened in July 2018.

10:49 a.m.

Chad Frese questions Dalton, saying people described him and Mollie as a "perfect love story." Dalton agrees.

Dalton clarifies he was in his hotel room with his coworkers the night of Mollie's disappearance. But upon cross-examination, Dalton says he did tell police that he was in his room in Brooklyn watching movies the night she disappeared.

Cross-examination is in reference to an interview Dalton had with Deputy Matt Simpson with the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

10:48 a.m.

After returning from break, Dalton answers a couple final questions from the prosecution.

Defense begins cross-examination.

10:25 a.m.

Dalton testifies a coworker of Mollie's called him on Thursday, July 19, 2018 that Mollie hadn't reported to work. He called Mollie multiple times but couldn't reach her.

Jury is dismissed for a 15-minute break.

Dalton says Mollie ran almost every day, up to six miles. Usually at night when it was a little cooler. Wore an armband for her phone, wireless ear buds and a FitBit.

10:00 a.m.

Blake Jack finishes his testimony. Prosecution calls Dalton Jack, Tibbetts' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

9:52 a.m.

Jennifer Frese, attorney for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, begins cross-examination of Blake Jack. This is the first we've heard from the defense.

Jack heard from his brother that he couldn't reach Mollie. Also tried to call her cell, no answer. Eventually went home to check in. No sign anything was unusual at home.

Home cameras not working because of a storm. Group of friends decides to call police.

9:43 a.m.

Blake Jack discusses when he first heard Tibbetts may have been missing. Jack said he tried calling Tibbetts, checked to see if she was at his house, and checked with neighbors to see if they had seen her.

9:30 a.m

Court is back in session.

9:12 a.m.

A 10-minute recess is called to address audio issues in the courtroom.

Defense opts to give its opening at the conclusion of the state's case. First prosecution witness is up. Blake Jack, the brother of Mollie's boyfriend.

9:10 a.m.

Klaver concludes the state's opening arguments.

"There can be no other conclusion, than that the defendant killed Mollie Tibbetts, but I'll ask you to return a verdict," he said. "The only verdict that the evidence demands that you find the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree."

State says it will rely on three key items in its case:

Surveillance video of a black Chevy Malibu, driven by Bahena Rivera, in the area Mollie was last seen

Mollie’s blood in the car

Bahena Rivera’s admissions that he found her attractive, followed her, remembering her in the trunk

9:03 a.m.

8:56 a.m.

Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver begins opening arguments in the case against Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

"Mollie Tibbetts. This case is her story." Klaver says. "July 18, 2018, Mollie's house-sitting for her boyfriend in Brooklyn, Iowa, taking care of the dogs. Went out for a run on one of her usual routes."

8:30 a.m.