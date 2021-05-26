WATCH LIVE | Day 6 of Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

"The State in this case, they got what they wanted and they closed the case," defense attorney Jennifer Frese said in her opening statement Tuesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the images and video depicted in testimony may be graphic in nature.

Wednesday marks Day 6 of the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Jennifer Frese gave the defense's opening statement Tuesday, followed by testimony from a DNA expert, Bahena Rivera's aunt, the mother of his child and Dalton Jack, Tibbetts' boyfriend.

"The State in this case, they got what they wanted and they closed the case," Frese said. "They got what they needed, there was an intense amount of pressure, that's what the evidence has shown you, to close this case, to arrest someone for this vicious crime."

Here's who the defense called as witnesses Tuesday:

First Witness: Dr. Michael Spence, a DNA expert who is often called upon for second opinions in criminal cases.

Second Witness: Alejandra Cervantes, Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s aunt, who says went to the sheriff’s office with her family when they heard her nephew was being questioned.

Third Witness: Iris Monarrez Gamboa, who once was in a relationship with Cristhian; the two have a daughter. She described him as a good father and provider.

Fourth Witness: Anna Young, a fingerprinting specialist who works with the Iowa DCI crime lab. She analyzed items in Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s trunk for latent fingerprints.

Fifth Witness: Dalton Jack, Mollie Tibbetts’ boyfriend, was questioned about his relationship and future plans with Mollie, as well as another woman he was seeing early on in the couple’s relationship. He testified about text conversations regarding those relationships. Dalton testified on the first day of the trial as well.

Bahena Rivera is charged with Murder in the First Degree. Prosecutors rested their case Monday.

Wednesday, May 26

9:40 a.m.

Jury returns to the courtroom. George testifies there didn't seem to be anyone who wanted to harm Mollie.

9:28 a.m.

Outside the presence of the jury, George testifies that while talking to Dalton Jack, he never mentioned that Mollie knew about his relationship with another woman.

Defense attorney Chad Frese may attempt to use this as grounds for impeachment for Dalton as a witness.

9:21 a.m.

Court goes on a 10-minute break, but Judge Joel Yates keeps attorneys in the room to discuss things outside the presence of the jury.

Agent George followed up with Dalton two days later, after learning about that side relationship he had with that other woman. George wanted to see if there was anything else Dalton hadn't mentioned.

Agent George says he talked to boyfriend Dalton Jack on July 25, 2018, about a week after Mollie's disappearance. Says he was cooperative, talkative, concerned about Mollie.

9:07 a.m.

George says sometimes investigators look for "dead zones," or time periods where cell phones or technology isn't shown as active. Also testifies he has conducted hundreds of interviews.

8:55 a.m.

George talks about "victimology," which is how investigators get to know a person who may have been the victim of a crime, which can help create leads in a case.

He testifies it's about getting as much information on the person as possible, talk to people in their "inner circle."

8:50 a.m.

Defense calls Matt George, an agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

He normally worked with the gambling enforcement unit across 20 counties in southeast Iowa.

8:48 a.m.

On cross-examination, Scott Brown confirms with Bublitz he believed there were deceased cattle in the area where the swabs were collected.

Brief re-direct, and Bublitz is excused from the witness stand.

8:43 a.m.

The swabs could have been related to deceased cattle on the property where they were collected, but Bublitz says he can't be certain.

Took multiple swabs because the evidence of interest was in the dirt.

He later saw someone at the local cemetery, who he talked to.

8:39 a.m.

Bublitz testifies he had to collect buccal swabs of a man in Guernsey, Iowa at the request of DCI agent Trent Vileta. He says the address where he collected the swab was nearby, a cross-street over, from where Mollie Tibbetts' body was found.

He calls it "a rough estimate."

8:36 a.m.

Court is back in session. Defense calls Brandon Bublitz. He is employed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

He testifies he has provided around 40 to 50 assists in cases. One of those cases was the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.