WATCH LIVE | Closing arguments expected Thursday in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

Prosecutors rested their case Monday, with the defense doing the same Wednesday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the images and video depicted in testimony may be graphic in nature.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

The defendant took the stand Wednesday, saying two armed men came into his trailer and forced him to drive into the town of Brooklyn and follow Tibbetts.

His testimony indicated the men instructed to stop a couple of times; the first time one of the men got out and came back about 10 minutes later. They continued driving toward town before Bahena Rivera was directed to stop a second time.

This time, both men got out and he said he heard them put something in the trunk. They asked him to turn around and drive toward a gravel road.

Bahena Rivera said eventually they arrived in front of a white house. The men got out and told him not to say anything, threatening the safety of his ex-girlfriend and daughter.

When the men were gone, he said he got out and looked in the trunk of his car, and found Mollie Tibbetts' body there. Not seeing any signs of life, the defendant said he picked her up, put her in the cornfield, and covered her with corn.

Upon cross-examination, Bahena Rivera said he did remember the interview with Pamela Romero, and did lead law enforcement to Mollie's body.

Prosecutor Scott Brown asked Bahena Rivera to confirm the facts that he was driving the car seen on surveillance footage, whether he was in the area where Mollie was running and if it's correct he had never mentioned the two men to Romero. He said "yes" to all of the questions.

Bahena Rivera said he did not know where the two men went once they left. Nor have the men contacted him since.

The defendant also confirmed to Brown that he was the only one who could have taken investigators to the body of Mollie Tibbetts.

Bahena Rivera is charged with Murder in the First Degree, and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Thursday, May 27

8:58 a.m.

Court is taking a 15-minute break. Once the jury returns, Judge Joel Yates will read them their instructions, attorneys will give closing arguments and then jury deliberations will begin.

Wilson says Dalton spent the evening of the 18th with the crew - grilling, drinking beers and playing bags. The next day they worked until about 2 p.m.. Dalton seemed sad that day, expressed worry about not being able to contact Mollie.

Wilson confirms Dalton was working in Dubuque on a bridge job on the day Mollie disappeared. He logs his crew's hours. Dalton worked until 7 p.m. that night.

8:37 a.m.

Court is back in session. State calls Nick Wilson, who was a coworker of Mollie TIbbetts' boyfriend, Dalton Jack, at Jasper Construction.

He is considered a rebuttal witness.