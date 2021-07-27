WATCH LIVE: Court hears arguments on motion for new trial in Cristhian Bahena Rivera case

Prosecutors have asked the court to nullify several subpoenas in advance of Tuesday's 9 a.m. hearing, calling them "overbroad and not related" to the case."

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of murdering 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, is back in court Tuesday.

His attorneys have filed a motion for new trial, claiming a jail inmate has knowledge about another individual responsible for Tibbetts' killing.

Judge Joel Yates has already denied a second pre-sentencing motion regarding an alleged sex trafficking ring in the area her body was found.

"This subpoena and any similar subpoenas are overbroad and not related to this case," the state said in court documents. "The requests may also include otherwise privileged or sensitive law enforcement information relating to on-going investigations."

Bahena Rivera's defense team issued subpoenas for information from the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office surrounding alleged sex trafficking, including information about witnesses, victims or suspects from Jan. 1, 2018, to the present.

Tibbetts disappeared while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn in July 2018. Her body was discovered a month later.

Bahena Rivera took the stand in his own defense during the murder trial, claiming two masked men forced him into putting Tibbetts' body in the trunk of his car.

A Scott County jury convicted him of first-degree murder on May 28.

Tuesday, July 27

Maki says he gets nothing out of testifying today. No early release, money, promises, deals. 'Wanted to do the right thing" by testifying here.

Maki: Gavin Jones explained the concept of sex trafficking, how it worked, trap houses. Jones claimed Tama police were in on it.

Maki says he felt bad for Jones "a young kid [21 years old] who needed some direction". They spoke about Mollie Tibbetts: "Yeah I killed her. The guy being charged for it right now, we set him up. A sex trafficking case gone wrong".

Jones says he didn't believe it.

Maki served some time in Keokuk County Jail last summer, where he met Gavin Jones. Maki gave him $70 out of his inmate account to help him make bail.

Defense calls Arne Maki. Serving time for domestic violence. Getting out in December. He’s the inmate who came forward after Rivera testified at trial.

9:15 a.m.

On cross-examination, Meyer tells Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown the man has called in multiple times to report harassment. Nobody in law enforcement met with him, but they did talk over the phone.

Deputy says no one met with the caller, just talked on the phone yesterday afternoon. Long line of “he said, she said” information here. @wqad #mollietibbetts pic.twitter.com/3g4eLrdnI4 — Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) July 27, 2021

9:10 a.m.

Defense calls Deputy Joseph Meyer with the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office. He's been there for about eight years.

He says a report was made last evening (Monday) by an individual who was complaining that people were calling him names he didn't like. The individual is a sex offender and was apparently being harassed.

The person harassing him was Sarah, Xavior Harrelson's mother.

Defense begins hearing by calling Deputy Joe Meyer. Says he took a call from a man last night, complaining of harassment by Sarah - Xavior's mother. Xavior is a missing boy from Poweshiek Co. Also indicated #MollieTibbetts had been seen by people at a trap house. — Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) July 27, 2021

9:08 a.m.