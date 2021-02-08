Cristhian Bahena Rivera to be sentenced Monday in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts

The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Aug. 2. A livestream of Monday's sentencing will be added above closer to 1:30 p.m. and can also be watched on YouTube.

More than three months after being convicted of murdering 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, Cristhian Bahena Rivera will be sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Poweshiek County. The hearing has been pushed back due to motions filed by his defense team.

Judge Joel Yates denied both a motion to compel new evidence in the case and a motion for new trial.

A Scott County jury found Bahena Rivera, now 27, guilty of first-degree murder after a seven-day trial in late May.

Yates has ordered a presentence investigation in the case, which states any information relevant to sentencing and is made available to both the defense and prosecution.

Victim impact statements may be read Monday, providing an opportunity for family or loved ones to describe in front of the court and defendant how the crime has affected them.

Iowa Code states restitution for a first-degree murder conviction is $150,000.

Stream the 1:30 p.m. hearing on YouTube

Bahena Rivera led law enforcement to her body, but testified himself during the trial he did not kill her, saying instead it was the work of two masked men who kidnapped him and forced him to drive them to Tibbetts’ location.

The prosecution closed its case by telling jurors that Bahena Rivera’s own testimony "doesn't make sense" because the video evidence refutes his story.

The jury deliberated for three hours the afternoon of Thursday, May 27 before returning a guilty verdict shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28.