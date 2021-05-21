WATCH LIVE | Testimony to resume Friday on Day 3 of Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

Pamela Romero, a former Iowa City police officer, testified Thursday that Cristhian Bahena Rivera led law enforcement to Mollie Tibbetts' body.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the images and video depicted in testimony may be graphic in nature.

Pamela Romero, a former Iowa City police officer, testified Thursday she interviewed Bahena Rivera in Spanish in August 2018, a month after Tibbetts disappeared while running.

Romero testified Bahena Rivera said Tibbetts was "hot", and when he followed her while she was running, she threatened to call police. That's when he allegedly fought her, and according to Romero, he said he blacks out when he gets angry.

Bahena Rivera told Romero he didn't remember putting Tibbetts in his car, but remembers taking her out.

Romero went with Bahena Rivera to a cornfield opening, where Tibbetts' body would be found. Inside the vehicle, she read him his Miranda rights.

When Romero pressed Bahena Rivera for more details on what happened, she testified he replied, "I brought you here, didn't I? So that means that I did it. I don't remember how I did it."

Romero's testimony ended around 4:25 p.m. Thursday after she was cross-examined by the defense.

Other Thursday witnesses included:

Deputy Steve Kivi, with the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, who testified about a black Chevy Malibu caught on surveillance video, likely in the area when Mollie was running through

Logan Collins, a Brooklyn, IA resident whose surveillance cameras caught a Black Chevy Malibu, believed to be driven by Bahena Rivera, driving by

Iowa DCI Agent Derek Riessen, who testified about surveillance video showing a runner and a Malibu that appears on camera multiple times

Special Agent Michael Fischels with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who canvassed the farm where Cristhian Bahena Rivera worked and spoke with him in Spanish, discussing his car and whether he knew anything about Mollie Tibbetts

Special Agent Scott Green, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, who canvassed Bahena Rivera’s workplace and collected DNA samples

Prosecutors said in their opening statement Wednesday they are centering their case on three items:

Surveillance video of the black Chevy Malibu in the area Mollie was last seen

Mollie’s blood in the car

Bahena Rivera’s admissions that he found her attractive, followed her and remembered her body in the trunk

Friday, May 21

9:05 a.m.

Attorneys approach the bench for a conversation with Judge Joel Yates.

8:58 a.m.

The time-lapsed video covers about 30 minutes of Bahena Rivera. He sets his head on the table in front of him, covers his face with a hat and sits in a chair, while Romero is out of the room.

Defense attorney Jennifer Frese references a transcript of the interview after Romero returned to the room, with Romero saying "You fell asleep."

8:50 a.m.

Defense shows sped-up video of Cristhian Bahena Rivera in his police interview August 2018. The defense says this was after a long day of work for the defendant and the police interview itself was 11 hours.

Defense attorney Jennifer Frese showing a clip of the interview where she says Bahena Rivera is sleeping. She is playing it sped up, showing him alone in the room, head down. Most of the interview takes place overnight. He goes to the cornfield around 5am. @wqad #MollieTibbetts pic.twitter.com/HHpKV8vbaa — Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) May 21, 2021

8:40 a.m.

Court is back in session, with former Iowa City police officer Pamela Romero back on the stand for cross-examination.