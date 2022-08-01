x
Spray plane flies into power line in Monona County, killing 1

The pilot of the plane sustained severe injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is dead after the spray plane he was flying struck electrical lines and crashed, according to the Monona County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials in Monona County responded to the incident near 230th and Teake Ave near Ute at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the spray plane on fire in the road. The pilot sustained severe injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the incident in the near future. 

