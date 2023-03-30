1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday crash in Monroe County, Iowa State Patrol says

30-year-old Andrew Gunter was traveling east on Highway 34 when he crossed the center line and hit the driver's side of a vehicle traveling west.

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Monroe County on Wednesday afternoon, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

30-year-old Andrew Gunter was traveling east on Highway 34 between 197th Trail and 595th Avenue when he crossed the center line and hit the driver's side of a vehicle traveling west at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Both cars rolled, with Gunter's car coming to rest on its roof and the second vehicle entering the north ditch.

Gunter and a passenger in his vehicle were both extricated from the car. The passenger was transported to a local hospital, but Gunter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.