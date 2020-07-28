Crews on scene of fire at Montana Mike's in Des Moines

The smoke could be seen from I-80/35.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines firefighters are currently battling a fire at Montana Mike's Steakhouse.

The Saylorville Township Fire Department called for assistance around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and other agencies joined on the scene.

Lt. Rick Thomas of DMFD says firefighters initially went on the attack against the fire, but had to switch to defensive tactics after it became clear the fire had spread to the attic and through the roof of the building.

Authorities aren't sure how the fire started, or who was inside when it happened, but say no one was hurt in the blaze. Investigators are on-site, but it's not likely they will be able to go inside any time soon, according to Lt. Thomas.

Montana Mike's is located on the north side of Des Moines, just off the E 14th St. exit on I-80/35. The smoke could be seen from the interstate.

NE 14th St. in Des Moines is currently closed, and according to Lt. Thomas, probably will be "for a while."