Fire crews still believe the fire is accidental.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department says Montana Mike's near Northeast 14th Street and I-80/35 is a total loss after Tuesday's fire.

Now investigators are working to find video from nearby businesses to make sure no one was walking behind the restaurant because that's where the fire started.

Fire crews still believe the fire is accidental. Four employees and 19 customers were inside at the time.