More coronavirus tests coming to Iowa

Governor Reynolds announced Thursday that more coronavirus tests will soon be available.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the number of coronavirus cases in Iowa continues to go up, the state continues to shut things down

"The more that we do now to stop the spread the sooner we'll get through this and the sooner we'll get our lives back to normal," Governor Reynolds said.

But with that, growing questions about who needs to be tested.

"We wouldn't necessarily want everyone to come and get tested if they don't need it because we want to make sure we are using our healthcare resources," Dr. Pedati said.

Included in that is the number of tests, with the state now able to test 800 individuals.

"The state hygienic lab is now running three shifts in testing so it's expanded our capability to test by quite a bit which also means we are probably going to see an increase in positive cases," Reynolds said.

Reynolds reiterated that most people will only feel mild illness but it's best to play it safe.

"If you're sick stay home. If you see some symptoms, call your physician. Don't go straight in," Reynolds said.

For the majority of people who are going to have mild illness, what's more important is that you stay home and recover and take care of yourself.