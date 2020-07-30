State will take 'additional steps' to enforce social distancing in bars and restaurants

The guidelines for bars and restaurants have been outlined for weeks in the governor's emergency health proclamation.

ANKENY, Iowa — Starting this week, officials with the Alcoholic Beverages Division and Department of Inspections and Appeals will crack down to enforce the guidelines in Gov. Kim Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation regarding social distancing and hygiene practices at bars, restaurants, and other food establishments.

The measures have been in place for at least two months, though not every business has been complying.

To promote social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19, the proclamation requires establishments to create at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone, all patrons must have a seat at a table or bar, and an establishment must limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet.

"Public safety is of the utmost importance," said DIA Director Larry Johnson. "Although a majority of bars and restaurants are voluntarily complying with social distancing requirements, we will take these necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of Iowans."

Inspectors with DIA have not been going around to bars and restaurants, looking for compliance with the guidelines. Instead, they rely on complaints from citizens to initiate an investigation.

“COVID-19 is still with us and we need bars and restaurants to help mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Administrator Stephen Larson. “For those businesses that choose not to, they need to understand that there are consequences.”

Here is the new "progressive discipline" outlined by the state:

For businesses with an alcoholic beverage permit or license, the Alcoholic Beverages Division will issue a $1,000 fine for the first offense. For businesses with only a food license, DIA will issue a warning.

The second documented infraction for either a business with only a food license as well as those with both a food and alcohol permit or license will trigger a seven-day suspension of the business' alcohol permit or license by ABD, as well as a seven-day suspension by DIA of the business' food license.

A third infraction will trigger the revocation of all food and alcohol permits and licenses for the offending business.