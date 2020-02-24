State officials are reminding care facilities that resources are available

DES MOINES, Iowa — Reports of flu outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa have gone up over the last month, according to a report from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

"Care facilities should suspect and report an outbreak any time there is at least one laboratory-confirmed influenza positive case along with other cases of respiratory illness in a unit," read the report.

Ten outbreaks have been reported at these facilities in the state over the last four weeks. Caretakers at the facilities are asked to use molecular flu tests to accurately identify outbreaks and administer antiviral medications to ill and exposed residents.

The IDPH Healthcare-Associated Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance Program can visit facilities to conduct infection control assessments to help identify potential gaps and provide evidence-based methods to reduce infections from healthcare settings.

Flu remains the number one concern across the nation as the flu season progresses. The elderly and infants are most susceptible.

It's estimated by the Centers for Disease Control that influenza appears to be switching from B to A. Health professionals are still encouraging anyone who has not received their flu shot to get one right away. Influenza activity is high in Iowa and is expected to continue for weeks.