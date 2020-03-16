Mother, 5-year-old son named in deadly Des Moines house fire

Police say they are still investigating what happened

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother and her five-year-old son are dead after they were found inside a house on fire on Sunday morning.

According to Des Moines Police, 33-year-old Tharassa Page and five-year-old Reginald Page died in the fire. Despite the efforts of firefighters trying to rescue the pair, the mother and son were found dead in the home.

The fire call came in around 10:43 a.m. to a structure fire at 1325 9th Street. The first police officer to arrive on scene reported that flames were visible throughout the residence.

The caller reported to the Des Moines Police Department Communications Center that three people had made it out safely, however there were possibly two people still within the home.