Mother of 5 says her COVID-19 test results took too long to get

Quarantining while waiting for test results was especially hard for one mother of 5 from Ames.

AMES, Iowa — As Iowans continue to get tested for COVID-19, people are sharing their stories of long waits to get their results.

Most people will get results within 48 hours, however, a stay-at-home mother of five told Local 5 it took nine days for her results.

“It was stressful because I didn’t want to pass it on to any of the kids," said Stacey Tesdall.

Her children range in ages from four years-old to 14.

“I had my own little quarantine area in my bedroom.”

Tesdall told Local 5 she tried to minimize contact with her children, but feared she would pass the virus to them.

She was tested at Mary Greeley in Ames. Ultimately, her results were negative.

"It's not acceptable for my COVID test to have taken nine days."