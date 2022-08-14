Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in downtown Des Moines

According to DMPD, the department has investigated nine motorcycle-involved crashes in 2022 that resulted in serious injury or death, a 12% increase from 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in downtown Des Moines, police said in a press release.

The Des Moines Police Department initially responded on Sunday at approximately 2:09 a.m. after receiving reports of a motorcycle crash near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and School Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the 29-year-old motorcyclist "critically injured."

The motorcyclist was transported to MercyOne Hospital, where medical care remained ongoing as of Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 2nd Avenue when he lost control and crashed into northbound traffic lanes.

According to DMPD, the department has investigated nine motorcycle-involved crashes in 2022 that resulted in serious injury or death, a 12% increase from 2021.

"The Des Moines Police Department would like to remind all motorists to operate their vehicles in a safe, responsible and lawful manner," DMPD said in a press release. "Avoid distractions, excessive speed, and we encourage the use of the appropriate safety equipment."