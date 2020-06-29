Social distancing suggested, masks not mandated at massive motorcycle rally in Algona

Thousands are expected to attend the ABATE Freedom Rally in northwestern Iowa this week

ALGONA, Iowa — Thousands of bikers from all over the Midwest are expected to descend on the town of Algona, population 5,000, for the annual ABATE Freedom bike rally. With no mandates for masks or strict social distancing, residents in the town are concerned there will be an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

"It makes me sick," said Tara Brandt of Algona. She has parents in their 70's, one with an underlying health condition. "I've heard that they're going to bring in 10,000 people. That's going to double the size of Algona in just days."

According to the organizers' website, "social distancing is a suggestion by the CDC, not a law. This rally was created and called the Freedom Rally to promote freedom of choice...we have been in close communication with the county health department and the Algona area and we have the support of the area to hold our event this year."

The Freedom Rally is scheduled to be held July 2-4 at the ABATE Freedom Park, a campground open area. A week before the event, Kossuth County Emergency Management Coordinator, David Penton, sent a reminder to residents that they need to "stay vigilant against the virus." He encouraged residents to shop before the rally to limit exposure to people that come from out of the area. Penton also encouraged mask wearing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Right now, Kossuth County has 32 coronavirus cases.

Residents like Brandt are concerned an influx of people in the area during the spread of COVID-19 will endanger the community. One resident who spoke to Local 5 on the condition of anonymity said that he's upset residents' health isn't being taken into consideration as county officials allow the rally to take place.

"So my freedom to safely go to the grocery stores, or even live safely in my community is potentially sacrificed for a "big freedom" party," said one man. "It's so ironic, it's laughable."

Brandt told Local 5 that she believes this week's ABATE event is going to be larger than in previous years because many other motorcycle rallies were canceled. ABATE has been hosting the Freedom Rally for the last 35 years.

According to ABATE organizers, attendees will be required to fill out a COVID checklist and sign a release before entering.

The release, as you can see above, asks participants three questions about travel, exposure, and symptoms related to coronavirus. Organizers write on the release that by signing, the participant agrees to "do your best to adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of Iowa while inside our park."