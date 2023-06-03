x
Polk County Sheriff's Office: Motorcyclist dies after Friday night accident

A passerby noticed in a light in a ditch near SE 112th Street and SE 32nd Avenue around 9 p.m., where they found an unresponsive male and a motorcycle.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com
Police lights (stock)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead after a Friday night accident ended in a ditch, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A passerby noticed a light in a ditch near SE 112th Street and SE 32nd Avenue around 9 p.m. The passerby then found an unresponsive male and a motorcycle in the ditch.

First responders arrived on the scene shortly after, but they said the motorcyclist died on the scene.

The name of the man has not yet been released. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

