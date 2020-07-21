Motorcyclist dead after SUV collision in Des Moines

The incident is under further investigation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Around 8:30 Monday evening, Des Moines police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of SE 22nd Street and Park Avenue to investigate a report of a motorcycle crash.

First responders arrived to find a motorcycle that had collided with an SUV in the intersection.

The motorcycle operator, a male adult, was transported to Methodist Medical Center with critical injuries.

Despite life-saving attempts, he died at the hospital.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The intersection is closed at this time but will be open prior to the morning commute.