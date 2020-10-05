Police: Motorcyclist dies after colliding into SUV in Des Moines

Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was transported to the Methodist Medical Center where he later died.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead after accidentally crashing into an SUV on Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Saturday evening.

The Des Moines Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of SW 7th Street and W. MLK Pkwy around 5:15 p.m.

First responders found a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Jeep Cherokee SUV had collided in the intersection. The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old Des Moines resident, was transported to the Methodist Medical Center.

He died at the hospital later.

Witness statements and preliminary evidence at the scene told officers that the Jeep, which was operated by a 15-year-old Des Moines resident, was attempting to turn from southbound SW 7th Street onto eastbound W. MLK Parkway.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on SW 7th Street and crossing MLK Parkway when he crashed into the SUV. A release from the Des Moines police said the traffic signal was "green" for northbound and southbound traffic.

Significant contributing factors to this crash appear to be Failure To Yield Right Of Way and an unlicensed, inexperienced driver, according to police.