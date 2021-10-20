Motorcyclist dies after crash in Des Moines

The 37-year-old man and his wrecked bike were found in the 6500 Block on Highway 28 on Tuesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — An unidentified man has died after crashing his motorcycle in Des Moines on Tuesday night.

Police said they and the fire department were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Highway 28 at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found a wrecked motorcycle and the driver, who was critically injured.

The 37-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.