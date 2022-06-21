Motorcyclist injured after collision with car, DMPD says

The motorcyclist was found by first responders with serious injuries on the scene and has since been transported to an area hospital.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash between a motorcycle and car left a man with serious injuries around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The Des Moines Police Department and fire department responded to the accident at the intersection of SE 14 St. and Virginia Avenue.

The motorcyclist was found injured on the scene by first responders and has since been transported to an area hospital.

Temporarily, SE 14 St. between Bell Avenue and Park Avenue is closed. This crash follows a string of similar accidents over the weekend.