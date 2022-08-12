Suspect shot, no officers harmed in Mount Pleasant incident, Iowa DPS says

A Saturday night domestic disturbance call, in which the caller claimed they were being held at gunpoint, led to a shooting in Mount Pleasant.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released the name of the individuals involved in a Dec. 3 Mount Pleasant domestic disturbance that resulted in a woman being shot and wounded by police, according to a news release.

The wounded suspect was identified as 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker.

Authorities say that Shumaker was holding a man at gunpoint before she brandished a weapon in the direction of the male and in the direction of law enforcement.

Shumaker refused the officers orders to put the weapon down and was subsequently shot in the arm.

The officer who shot Shumaker has been identified as Deputy Carlos Lopez of the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Lopez has cooperated and been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Lopez is on critical incident leave pending an investigation of the incident.

Once completed, the findings of the investigation will be delivered to the Henry County Attorney's Office for review.

Original Story:

A domestic disturbance led to a shooting that injured the suspect in Mount Pleasant on Saturday night, according to an Iowa Department of Public Safety news release.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Mount Pleasant police and the Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street, where a man said he was being held at gunpoint.

Authorities found the man calling for help from the bathroom window once they arrived on the scene. He was able to exit the bathroom window safely.

According to the news release, while making contact with the suspect, the subject brandished a gun. As a result, an officer discharged their weapon, wounding the individual in the right arm.

The officer who wounded the subject has been placed on critical incident leave, pending an investigation.

No authorities were injured in the encounter.